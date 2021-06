After missing the Dodgeball Tourney last year, the Noblesville Lions is bringing dodgeball back in September. Now is the time to start planning and gathering your teams. This year’s tournament is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Ivy Tech Gym, 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. Play will actually start around noon, with waiver signing, bracket assignments, and rules meeting scheduled during the first hour.