ALEXANDRIA, VA – These days, the options people have to listen to music are vast. Music streams everywhere, the sources for finding any song, any album, are available in an overwhelming myriad of ways. But that hasn’t stopped terrestrial radio — where content is broadcast by a land-based radio station and and received locally as in all the radio stations we’ve all known and loved for decades — from continuing to be a force and a presence in people’s lives despite the numerous musical options. And BIG 100 based in DC is no exception, the classic rock staple is still alive and well and continues to positively bring music and related information to the people of DC, Maryland and Virginia who still yearn for that radio feel.