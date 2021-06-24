WATCH: ‘Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog’ – Official Trailer

Two of the most iconic cartoon dogs in TV history with a tendency for trembling in fear are about to team up in the first ever Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation collaboration. Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog are finally about to meet snout to snout in Straight Outta Nowhere, a crossover feature film bringing the unexpected duo together to take on a giant cicada monster. Expect a whole lot of spooky shenanigans when the Mystery Inc. gang heads to Courage’s hometown of Nowhere, Kansas, where our favourite pooches might just have to overcome their fears and find a bit of courage.