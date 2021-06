Super Monkey Ball's infectious exuberance mixed with its simplicity established it as one of Sega's most popular franchises. Like a tilt maze, the colorful game asked players to move the world around its plastic ball-bound primates instead of the characters themselves. From its joyful first iteration as an arcade title with a banana-shaped joystick, the series has spawned around 19 instalments including remakes and mobile ports. But the gap between games had grown as the franchise struggled to make the transition back to consoles from handhelds. Just over two years since its last release —a remaster of the Wii's Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz —Sega is preparing a bonanza of chimp hijinks.