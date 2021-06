When Covid-19 began its rapid spread across the globe last spring, Divia Thani suddenly found herself questioning everything. Then the Editor in Chief of Condé Nast Traveller India, a role she’d held since the magazine’s 2010 launch, Thani had spent the last decade building a curated platform for all things travel, style, and luxury. But as the new pandemic reality set in, it became clear that the incredible adventures and destinations that once filled its pages would be but distant memories for the foreseeable future. With the fate of CNT India—and of the entire travel industry—still uncertain, Thani was forced to adapt and evolve the magazine’s strategy to reflect the way readers were now thinking about travel and their collective (and mounting) longing for it.