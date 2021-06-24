Bruins captain, Patrice Bergeron wins Mark Messier Leadership award

You can take a breath, Bruins fans. It appears both your captain — and your power play — are going to be OK. Just as folks started to wonder aloud whether his 36-year-old body was finally slowing down after all the hard miles, Patrice Bergeron scored his first, second, third and fourth goals of the year — three on the man-advantage — to lift the B’s to their most complete victory of the season, a 5-1 drubbing of the Detroit Red Wings at the Garden on Thursday. It was easily the B’s most complete win of the season, as they outshot the Wings (missing their captain Dylan Larkin and defenseman Danny DeKeyser) to the tune of 37-15.
