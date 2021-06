Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia are both running to be mayor of New York City—but the rivals campaigned together on Saturday in an alliance born out of the new ranked-choice voting system. The joint appearance infuriated front-runner Eric Adams, who claimed Yang and Garcia want to stop a Black or Latino candidate from winning, The New York Times reported. The teaming-up came just three days before the primary, in which New Yorkers can rank up to five candidates on their ballot. Yang encouraged his supporters to rank him No. 1 and Garcia No. 2, though she did not return the favor. “I am not telling my voters what to do,” she said.