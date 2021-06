Arsenal are apparently facing the prospect of their central midfield section being completely reconstructed during this summer’s transfer window. Dani Ceballos is certain to go back to Real Madrid and no attempt will be made to secure his services for a third season, either on another loan or on a permanent basis. Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, who spent 2020-21 on loans at Atletico Madrid and Hertha Berlin, respectively, have no place in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta and will be sold to raise funds for incoming deals. Granit Xhaka is apparently wanted by the newly appointed AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho, and talks are progressing towards the Swiss international’s proposed move to the Italian capital.