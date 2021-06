TEDDYs (in honor of Roosevelt) are driverless, electric shuttles that started operating on June 9, 2021, and the shuttles will continue to be used until August 31, 2021. “We’re very pleased to participate in this shuttle pilot and test this evolving technology,” park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “As visitation continues increasing in Yellowstone, we are looking at a range of visitor management actions that focus on protecting resources, improving the visitor experience, and reducing congestion, noise and pollution. Shuttles will unquestionably play a key role in helping achieve these goals in many of the busiest areas of the park.”