Putting together a smart home can feel like an investment. After all, a good bulk of smart home products aren’t cheap and many of them tend to be priced a lot more than your regular “dumb” appliances, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. Companies like Gosund offer up devices like the Gosund Smart Plug (5% OFF Code: F7A9TR7B) that can turn your dumb devices into smart ones and at a fraction of the cost.