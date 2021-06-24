Mariners hitters clock out early for off-day, Justus Sheffield calls 3 PM meeting anyway, no one shows up

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles said Friday. Pitchers Marcos Diplán, Chris Ellis, Conner Greene and Spenser Watkins, and catchers Pedro Severino and Nick Ciuffo have all been outrighted, the team also announced. Watkins and Ciuffo have been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, while the other four players elected free agency. Known for his mullet and electric fastball, Harvey had a 3.42 ERA in three years with the Orioles. But he had problems staying healthy, throwing only 23 2/3 innings between 2019 and 2021. The Orioles used...

