Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Five9 as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market

By Frost, Sullivan, Five9
thedesertreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive9's integrated capabilities, scalable and innovative solutions, and customer-centric approach are key differentiators in the market. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Five9 as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost Radar™: North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. A leading provider of cloud contact center software, Five9's keen focus on developing enterprise-class platform capabilities and its artificial intelligence (AI)-infused solutions that help facilitate digital transformation for its customers have placed it high on the Radar Innovation scale.

www.thedesertreview.com
