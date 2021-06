Inspired by Sarah Baxter’s Literary Places, a list of 5 books that will transport you to some wonderful places. If there is one thing in the world that I love and as much as reading books, it’s travelling. And I often combine these two interests, by pairing my travels with novels set in the places I plan to visit. A novel in which a city or region is centrepiece is always a little extra special as it not only entertains but also inspires to see the world.