‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Set The Stage For The ‘Definite End’

Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things has resumed in Georgia after extensive delays and a new photo from the set has arrived with a potential major spoiler in full view. Based on the limitless possibilities of the context of this set photo it's unclear if this will be something that's a major part of the new batch of episodes or maybe even something that's potentially from a flashback to earlier in the show. That said, the image does concern Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, so if you want to remain fully unspoiled about something that happens, now is your last chance! Potential spoilers for Stranger Things 4 below!