‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Set The Stage For The ‘Definite End’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Harbour aka “Chief Hopper” is spilling some tea that season 4 will finally start working towards its endgame. From Collider:. “I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

www.987thebull.com
