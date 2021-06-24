Cancel
Oakland, CA

Holistic Sustainabilities

By FILE NO. 579999
 4 days ago

The following person(s) doing business as: Holistic Sustainabilities, 1072 60th Street #7, Oakland, CA 94608 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Ana C. Galvis-Martinez, 1072 60th Street #7, Oakland, CA 94608. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Ana C. Galvis-Martinez, Founder. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 14, 2021. Expires June 14, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4903. Published June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 2021.

