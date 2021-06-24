The following person(s) doing business as: A & E Design Service, 2157 Fourth Street, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Bishop Associates Engineering, LLC, 4435 North First Street, Suite #101, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 5/1/2021. Signature of Registrant/s/: Robert Bishop, Member/CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 7, 2021. Expires June 7, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4902. Published June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 2021.