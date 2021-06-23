As summers get longer, North Smithfield schools grapple with hotter temperatures
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The recent surge of hot weather has elected officials scrambling to address a not-so-cool problem in local schools. Between June 5 and June 9, North Smithfield experienced five days of temperatures 88 degrees and above. Though the pattern fell short of an official heat wave – defined in Rhode Island as three consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures – the close call had many residents lamenting the early summer and seeking relief in the air conditioned indoors.www.valleybreeze.com