North Smithfield Garden Club will disband after 67 years
NORTH SMITHFIELD – After nearly seven decades of beautifying the town and each other's gardens, the North Smithfield Garden Club has reached the end of its growing season. The club was founded on April 10, 1954, by a group of women interested in sharing their love of gardening. At the time, according to President Jo-Ann McGee, the club was mainly educational, bringing in speakers from University of Rhode Island Master Gardener program and other forums.