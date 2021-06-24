Cancel
The following person(s) doing business as: Camino Press, 1452 North Vasco Road #167, Livermore, CA 94551 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Patrick Gordon, 10860 Cougar Chase, San Antonio, TX 78251. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 1/18/2021. Signature of Registrant/s/: Patrick Gordon, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 10, 2021. Expires June 10, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4901. Published June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 2021.

