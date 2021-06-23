Cancel
Video Games

Best price for Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

trueachievements.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast on sale - Release date 24 Aug 2021. Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Camo Weapon Color, 3 Weapon Decals, and "Chestburster" Joke Emote. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition upgrades the Standard Edition to...

www.trueachievements.com
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Aliens: Fireteam is coming in August with a slightly new name

Aliens: Fireteam, the co-op shooter about a squad of absolute badasses facing off against endless hordes of priapic extra terrestrials, will be out on August 24, with a slightly changed name—Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The Left 4 Dead-inspired shooter didn't exactly knock our socks off when we saw it earlier this...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date and pre-order details announced

The three-player cooperative survival shooter set in the Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, will arrive Aug. 24, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. 20th Century Games and Cold Iron Studios announced the release date for Aliens: Fireteam Elite on Wednesday, also revealing the game’s adjusted name (it was previously known as just Aliens: Fireteam).
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Gets A Release Date, New Screenshot and Cover Art

Aliens Fireteam Elite has received a release date and a new cover art ahead of its official announcement through a listing on Best Buy. Aliens Fireteam Elite is a new third-person shooter from Cold Iron. It was revealed earlier this year for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It has also been rated by ESRB. It appears that the game has gone through a name change based on the new cover art. It also has a release date and price.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite achievement list drops two months early

It's been a busy day for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, with a premature BestBuy listing showing off the new title, $40 price, and August release date before the team took to Twitter to make it all official. Since we already know everything else about the game, why not get the achievements out there early, too?
Hobbiestrueachievements.com

Video GamesCollider

New Trailer for 'Aliens: Fireteam Elite' Reveals Facehugging Action

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games has unveiled a new trailer and release date for its upcoming game installment in the Alien universe titled, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The latest installment will be a cooperative third-person shooter that thrusts hardened marines into a battle of survival against terrifying and evolving Xenomorph enemies and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam beginning August 24, 2021. Pre-orders are also now available across all platforms, and two editions are available for purchase.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Aliens Fireteam Elite : New Trailer Highlights Co-Op Xenomorph Hunting

Games based on the Aliens franchise have a rough history. We certainly don’t want to revisit any of those memories, but hopefully Aliens Fireteam, developed by Cold Iron Studio, can provide some joy for fans. The game launches on August 24th and a new pre-order trailer provides some more footage...
Video Gamesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

News From LV-426: Aliens - Fireteam Elite To Release Late Summer

While fans of the Alien saga continue to wonder if there will ever be another movie, we've been given some good news over the last few months. A television show is in active production and Aliens is getting a new direct sequel from Marvel Comics. Also, it looks like the franchised universe will continue on in video game form. The latest news says that the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be releasing to a multitude of gaming platforms later this summer. The co-op wave based shooter is being readied for release by Cold Iron Studios this August 24th.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Video GamesDestructoid

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be comin’ outta the walls August 24

Stop your grinnin’ and drop your linen, Cold Iron Studios has announced that its upcoming multiplayer title Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be touching down on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on August 24. The developer released a new trailer to accompany the news. Set two decades after the events of...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

(Updated) Aliens: Fireteam Release Date And Name Change Leaked

Update June 23rd 10:36AM - Cold Iron Studios has released a new trailer confirming that its game's new name is Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The new trailer shows off some of the game's visuals and gameplay and also confirms the release window of "August 2021", although it stops short of declaring an actual date. Original story follows below.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

