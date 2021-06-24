Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Salt, The Sea, The Smell, The Software

By Writers
theava.com
 5 days ago

The Fort Bragg City Council held its third face-to-face meeting with the public Monday night, after more than a year of lockdown Zoom democracy. There were a couple of major items on the agenda, though the biggest one, approval of the coming year's budget, was largely a formality after about a month of public budget workshops spent going over the City’s dollars and cents, department by department. In four separate votes, the council unanimously approved the year's spending plan, balanced with a small surplus, but still heavily dependent on emergency federal funding.

www.theava.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Water#Salt Water#Water Desalination#Russian#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
Place
Dubai
News Break
EPA
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
MarketRealist

Who Owns the Champlain Towers in Miami? Concerns Surface After Tragedy

On Jun. 24, a building of the Champlain Towers condominiums collapsed in Miami. Several people are dead—nine as of Jun. 27—with over 100 missing as the investigation into what happened continues. The Miami Herald says that the condominium comprised three towers that were each 12 stories high. The one that collapsed, the South Tower, had the most units, at a total of 136. It's unclear how many of them were occupied at the time of the collapse.
Bend, ORthelundreport.org

Homeless Population In Central Oregon Increases 13%

The homeless population in Central Oregon increased another 13%, according to preliminary data from the region’s Point-in-Time count, which includes a significant increase in the number of homeless youth in the region. The data come at a time when the issue of homelessness is at the forefront of local politics,...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Smell of gas throughout city, but no leaks found

LACONIA — The smell of gas prompted concern and a response from the fire department and utility service yesterday afternoon at multiple locations, but no gas leaks were detected as of 6:30 p.m. "We are working 18 'odors of gas in the building' throughout the city," said Chief Kirk Beattie...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Dozens of callers report smell of gas; no leaks found

LACONIA — An over-concentration of a pungent gas in the local natural gas distribution system gave public safety officials plenty of anxious moments when dozens of people reported smelling gas Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Laconia Fire Department responded to 48 calls from homes, businesses, and health-care facilities, saying they...
Travelpaddling.com

Salt water canoeing?

I took my seakayak to Puget Sound, one time, and paddled some protected bays. Saw lots of things I’d never get to see paddling on lakes. Sea otters, seals, giant jellyfish, starfish, etc. I love Puget Sound. I could see doing the same sort of paddling in a seaworthy canoe.
Lifestylethehomemag.com

Save with Salt Pool Systems

(Discount Salt Pool) - Everyone loves spending time in the pool when the weather gets warm, but with summer approaching fast, you’re probably dreading a season full of pool maintenance. But don’t worry! There are plenty of options that don’t call for tons of upkeep and effort. One example is...
Politicsmarcellusny.com

NOTICE OF ADOPTION – Salt Shed

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF TOWN OF MARCELLUS TOWN BOARD. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a regular meeting held on June 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM, the Town Board of the Town of Marcellus duly adopted a resolution, an abstract of which follows, which resolution is subject to a permissive referendum pursuant to Section 90 of the Town Law. The full resolution is available at the Town of Marcellus Town Hall located at 24 East Main Street, Marcellus, New York 13108 for review by all interested parties during regular business hours.
LifestyleWarren Times Observer

Crusing the sea

Have you ever gone on a cruise? Personally, I have been on seven of them – cruising different lines. Most of the cruises were on the Royal Caribbean Line. We were the first passengers stateside on my first cruise. It had come across the Atlantic, then boarded in Boston. I...
Aerospace & Defensesldinfo.com

Sea Hawk and Sea Hunter

The Sea Hawk and Sea Hunter medium displacement unmanned surface vessels operate near Naval Base Point Loma for the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21), April 20. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. 04.20.2021.
Graham County, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Pinnacle fire slows, three national forests close

KLONDYKE — The U.S. Forest Service announced a number of full forest closures in Arizona, due to increased wildfire activity across the state. Closed to all public access are the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Remaining open thus far are Tonto, Prescott and Coronado national forests. The Pinnacle fire,...
Woodland Park, NJinsidernj.com

Mikie Sherrill and the Summer of SALT

WOODLAND PARK – It’s been more than three years now since a tax reform law capped the federal deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000. That means nothing in many parts of the country, but New Jersey is not many parts of the country. In a state where property taxes alone often exceed $10,000 a year, the cap adversely impacts many homeowners.
Chico, CAPlumas County News

Smell smoke? Park Fire burning near Chico

Waking up to the scent of smoke? Could be the Park Fire near Chico. Chico Fire and Cal Fire are reporting that a fire that broke out last evening about 9 p.m. in upper Bidwell Park on Thursday night grew to about 500 acres by early this morning. As of about 5 a.m. no evacuations were ordered, and progress was being made on what is called the Park Fire.
Politicsdrivetribe.com

The story of the Bonneville Salt Flats

Today, the famous Bonneville Salt Flats area is endangered by big amounts of water and mud. But, for over a century, this place was Mecca for lovers of speed and it's a place where numerous land speed records were achieved. The fastest Indian. Burt Monroe and his record-breaking motorcycle. And...
Nantucket, MAnantucket.net

Stop & Smell the Roses in the Village of ‘Sconset on Nantucket Island

The village of Siasconset is unlike any other part of Nantucket. Smaller than Nantucket Town, it has a sort of fairytale poetry that can’t be found anywhere else on this island. And in early July, it’s all about the roses. Draped across fences and over roofs, the bright blossoms nod in the summer breeze, their sweet scent blending with the crisp salt breezes from the Atlantic, just steps away.
Politicspioneerinstitute.org

Monarchs of the Sea

“It follows then as certain as that night succeeds the day, that without a decisive naval force we can do nothing definitive, and with it, everything honorable and glorious.”. – President George Washington to Marquis de Lafayette, November 15, 1781. In Pioneer’s ongoing series of blogs here, here, and here...