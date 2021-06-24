Chamber program develops new community leaders

The most diverse group of participants in the Leadership Glynn program have graduated from the program in what has been a challenging year because of the pandemic.

Participants are considered some of the young up-and-coming leaders who learned about Glynn County history, business climate and a new emphasis on leadership development.

Ben Hartman, chairman of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, knows firsthand the value of one of the state’s oldest leadership programs as a graduate in the class of 1998.

“My firm encouraged me to participate,” he said. “I was new to the community, and the program helped me learn about our community and to develop relationships and friendships that have been important in my career and in community service.”

Hartman is also a graduate of Leadership Georgia where he learned about other communities in the state and study their successes.

“These programs might change the places they visit, but the constant in the programs is the development of relationships and trust that are crucial to our community prospering,” he said. “I would encourage participation in these programs to develop leadership skills and to help form important networks.”

Employers will also benefit from the program by having employees who are better equipped to lead in business and in service to others, he said.

Tom Norton, vice president of human resources for King and Prince Seafood, said his company sends one employee a year to participate in the program. The company looks for employees with the potential be future leaders in the workplace and community.

Employers typically pay the fee and let the employee participate on company time.

“In my opinion, it’s worth the investment,” Norton said. “It expands the horizons. It expands the professional network.”

Chamber president and CEO Ralph Staffins III said one goal is to ensure participants are a reflection of the community with race, gender and the industry sector represented in the classes. The new graduation class of 30 participants included 12 minority candidates.

“We’re trying to create a leadership pipeline,” he said.

Two days of leadership classes were part of the curriculum with representatives from the University of Georgia Fanning Institute for Leadership Development and College of Coastal Georgia. The leadership development classes in next year’s class, which begins this fall, will be expanded to five days of instruction, Staffins said.

The chamber’s nonprofit foundation is raising money to help reduce the costs of the nine-month course.

“We want up and coming leaders we can pour into the pipeline,” he said. “It’s something to help build careers.”

Hartman agreed, saying it’s critical to develop future leaders and foster relationships.

“We are better when we work together and can call on friendships and trust that has grown over time,” he said. “The chamber and chamber foundation are committed to this work.”