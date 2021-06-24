Cancel
Daily Devotional – Obedience Provides a Reputation

By Living Better
livingbetter50.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Ecclesiastes 7:1-8. I was once approached by a work colleague. Perplexed they said to me that they have noticed how they struggle to curse when in my company. A simple explanation, but what a great encouragement. “A good name is...

www.livingbetter50.com
Mountain Iron, MNhometownfocus.us

Cherishing memories of a devoted dad

Although this Father’s Day looks quite different from the past 30-plus years, I am incredibly thankful for and appreciative of my father. After nearly a year-and-ahalf long battle with pancreatic cancer, my dad, Steve Norvitch, passed away in early December 2020. Those who knew him loved his sense of humor, his work ethic, and deep care for his close family and friends.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Followers of Christ “Devotion”

We are called to be followers of Christ which means we are to always be mindful that our thoughts, words, actions are examples of the right way to live. If we truly believe in God we must understand that the Bible teaches us everything we need to know. One of the most important things we learn in our book of life, our manual for living is that He has called each and every one of us, no matter where we live, what we do, how much education you do, or do not have, to be witnesses, and examples of God’s word.
Religionmaineucc.org

June 16th: Devotional 25

This is a helpful resource about talking with children about race. While some adults are hesitant to talk about race with children, especially white adults to their white children, children of color typically begin experiencing racist harassment at very young ages. And, studies repeatedly show that children as young as three begin to mirror the ideas about race that they observe.
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

Singularly Devoted

Jesus said to his disciples: “No one can serve two masters. He will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.” Matthew 6:24. Mammon is another word for money. Jesus is clear that you must choose...
Religionharpercollinschristian.com

Jesus Calling Brand Celebrates Major Sales Milestone and Announces New Book Release, Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 15, 2021) – Today, Thomas Nelson announced that its Jesus Calling brand line has surpassed 35 million units sold. Adding to the popular line of life-changing devotionals, Thomas Nelson will once again be working with best-selling author and creator of Jesus Calling, Sarah Young, to release the next title Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope on October 5, 2021.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Our Father in Heaven

“This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.’” – Matthew 6:9-10, NIV. When Jesus is instructing his disciples on how to pray using what we know today as the...
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Singleness; Love is – Devotion

And Love, always prayers for one another and with each other!. Love is..from (1 Corinthians 13:4-7) My morning thought….listening to klove…to answer a burning question some people have about why I am single, why I have chosen this, and not looking for a man! It’s easy…I am not complete!. So...
prosperumc.org

Upper Room Devotionals for July-August

The Upper Room is a daily devotional magazine published in more than 30 languages and 100 countries around the world. The daily meditations are written by readers of the magazine and others interested in sharing their faith experiences through writing—both laity and clergy, published authors and new writers. Every day, readers of The Upper Room around the world read the same story in many different languages and pray the same prayer together.
Religionutmost.org

The Service of Passionate Devotion

Jesus did not say to make converts to your way of thinking, but He said to look after His sheep, to see that they get nourished in the knowledge of Him. We consider what we do in the way of Christian work as service, yet Jesus Christ calls service to be what we are to Him, not what we do for Him. Discipleship is based solely on devotion to Jesus Christ, not on following after a particular belief or doctrine. “If anyone comes to Me and does not hate…, he cannot be My disciple” (Luke 14:26). In this verse, there is no argument and no pressure from Jesus to follow Him; He is simply saying, in effect, “If you want to be My disciple, you must be devoted solely to Me.” A person touched by the Spirit of God suddenly says, “Now I see who Jesus is!”— that is the source of devotion.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

I Surrender “Devotion”

Praise the Lord; praise God our savior! For each day he carries us in his arms. Interlude (Psalms 68:19 NLT) I know there is a lot of times in my life that I’ve used this same phrase. I feel like I’m the one who originated it but at the same time what am I really saying? Am I giving up? Am I letting all my frustrations build and build and build until I get to a point where I just can’t take it anymore?
Religionsabethaherald.com

Sacred Heart Devotion

Back in 1991, Disney put out a film entitled, Beauty and the Beast, which had one of the most striking opening scenes ever. The film begins with a young prince – handsome, wealthy and powerful – ruling over his big, beautiful kingdom. But there is just one problem. His heart does not know love. So, when a small, unimpressive, impoverished woman comes knocking at his door one day seeking kindness, he wastes no little time spurning her and sending her away. But what follows leaves the young prince and the audience speechless.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Faith “Devotion” by A.W. Hall

“Now faith is being sure of what we hope for, being convinced of what we do not see.” (Hebrews 11:1 New English Translation) The entire Hebrews chapter 11 talks about faith. This chapter reads like a hall of fame list of believers. Faith to me is tricky because some times I can have faith in God over big things like healing from sickness and death. Other times my faith wavers about small things like how am I gonna tell my boss I need time off for a personal matter or telling a lie to get out of a tough situation.
Animalszionumcwhitehouse.org

06/20/21 “Obedience School: Fetch”

Here we are in the third week of Obedience School, as we look to our canine friends for some guidance in how to be more obedient disciples. So far we’ve learned to come when Jesus calls us and how we can learn from him as we sit by his side. We’ve learned to stay, even when God feels far away. Last week we learned that the best way to follow Jesus is to heel—to walk with his footsteps just ahead of ours. In this session of Obedience School, we learn what it means for us, as the people of God, to “fetch.”
Relationship Advicerockycreek.church

30 Day Marriage Devotional

For the next 30 days read the Scripture passage for the day and discuss the following questions with your spouse:. Is there anything in the passage that I need to obey?. Use the prayer for each day to help guide you in praying for yourself, your spouse, and your marriage.
Religionandyfuqua.com

Simple Faith, Simple Obedience

Recently I’ve written briefly on the concept of plumb lines, and I have another one for you today. Simplicity is a virtue. It’s no secret that I’m both a geek and an Apple fanboy. I love technology and especially Apple’s tech. I’m an early adopter—I download a new update as soon as it’s posted, and often enroll in beta testing programs. I’ve had iPhones since the first generation of the device came out on my birthday (thank you, Steve Jobs!) in 2007. I enjoy the podcast “This Week in Tech,” although I rarely have time to listen to the full two and a half hour long episode each week.
Lifestylebyuicomm.org

Devotional cover: In pursuit of happiness

On June 22, Kristen Ballou, a BYU-Idaho Academic Support Centers faculty member, shared four different ways to live a happier life in her devotional address, “In Pursuit of Happiness.”. As Ballou spoke, she invited students to evaluate their current levels of happiness and ponder different actions they could take in...
Religionpodpoint.com

FROM THE ALTAR - Daily Devotional Podcast

Listen to today's episode of FROM THE ALTAR - Daily Devotional "REFERENCE GOD" with Pst. Femi Mike Alabi. You can listen online or download to your device. Success is yours today ...GOD’s Word to lift you up.
Religionseedbed.com

The Holy Spirit Gives Us What We Need for Obedience

The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”. Mary, the mother of Jesus, was a truly awakened leader—a receptive vessel through which the Holy Spirit could usher the Son of God into the world.
Religionupperroom.org

Provided For

Enid Adah Nyinomujuni (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania) Sign Up Today and get full access to the daily devotional and the rest of The Upper Room content FREE for 30 days. Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and will be repaid in full. - Proverbs 19:17 (NRSV)