Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn action-RPG that has you play as an armoured rodent on a quest to banish the evil Frog Clan, and it’s releasing on September 17th. Rats in armour, wielding swords against a merciless clan of frogs is everything we need to know when picking our next game to play. Indie developer Odd Bug Studio has given us that exact premise, and a teaser trailer narrated by none other than Mr. Geralt of Rivia himself, Doug Cockle. Tails of Iron is a brutal action-RPG that puts us in the shoes of Redgi, an heir to the Rat throne who must face off against Greenwart’s invading Frog Clan. The adventure takes place in a fully explorable hand-drawn 2D world with six biomes to explore and hidden paths to uncover.