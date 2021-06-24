Nearly 48M expected to travel this July Fourth

Prepare to share the road and sand in another week or so. AAA is predicting a whopper of a travel frenzy this July Fourth. It predicts 47.7 million Americans will be motoring on the nation’s roads during the holiday. That volume will not only eclipse last year’s number by a mile, when COVID-19 anchored Americans to their homes, but it also will come within 2.5 percent of matching the record set in 2019. Volume will be up by at least 40 percent, AAA estimates.