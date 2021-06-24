County police seeking fake cop who made stops

Glynn County Police are warning the public about a man pretending to be a cop, using blue lights to lure motorists to pull over.

Police have received two reports of a man making fake traffic stops of motorists, both near the Touchstone Parkway, off of Cate Road in Glynn County. In both instances, the man departed when the person he stopped demanded to speak to his supervisor.

The county police investigations division is actively working the case and seeking the suspect, Interim Police Chief Rickey Evans said. He is described as White with a medium to large build, bald head and a salt-and-pepper goatee about an inch long. He wore a dark blue or black polo-style shirt and khaki pants, police said.

The SUV he drove is black and full-sized, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle possibly had writing on its sides. He used a blue light, possibly propped on the dashboard, to stop the vehicles.

Both fake traffic stops occurred in the evening hours, police said. He demanded to see a driver’s license and gave a “vague” reason for the stop, police said.

Anyone who may have had similar encounters, or has information about the suspect, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 912-554-3645, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

“Additionally,” Evans said, “if any vehicle with blue lights, marked or unmarked, tries to stop you, please turn on your hazards, wave to the vehicle and proceed to a safe well lighted location such as an open store. If the vehicle is not clearly marked and you have a concern, immediately call 911 and advise them where you are, your vehicle description and then the description of the possible police vehicle.”