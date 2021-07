The 2021 'Disney After Hours Boo Bash' ticketed event at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has now sold out 5 nights following a recent update to make more tickets available. Tickets went on general sale two weeks ago following a week of limited sales to resort guests. In less than 24 hours of general sales, seven more nights have been sold out in addition to the previously sold out Halloween night. Then late last week, Disney increased the capacity at the event to make more tickets available.