Will There Be a Marvel/DC Crossover?

Perhaps it’s just because a lot of us aren’t corporate executives that are thinking in the legalese that would be an unfortunate necessity for something like this, but a collaboration between DC and the MCU feels like it would be a chance to create something insanely epic on a scale that’s simply unfathomable at the moment. What James Gunn has been thinking about is a much smaller crossover such as something between the Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy, since obviously he’s been working on both. But creating a movie that features such heavy hitters as Superman, Thor, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and many others is beyond ambitious, it’s a week-long migraine waiting to happen simply because it would take a year or more to figure how to collaborate and then what would really happen. Fans already have a good idea of what they would want to see, but there are a lot of things that would need to fall into place almost perfectly, and one of those issues would involve just who would be cast in each role.