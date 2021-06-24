Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

School board approves fiscal year 2022 budget

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

The Glynn County Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s fiscal year 2022 budget during a special-called meeting Wednesday.

The district will begin the fiscal year with a $23.4 million general fund balance, and the estimated ending fund balance is $20.7 million.

The budget currently does not adjust the millage rate, but the final decision on whether to change the millage rate will be made after tax digest numbers are sent in July, said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances.

The current budget anticipates a 4 percent increase in the tax digest.

“I feel like that’s going to be stronger when we get the digest,” Preston said.

The budget plans for total estimated revenues of $198.9 million and total estimated expenditures of $198.1 million.

The budget includes a decrease of around $1 million in Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding because of a loss of 483 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

Around 60 new employee positions are budgeted for the upcoming school year. Many of those will be funded through CARES Act money distributed through the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual teachers will come on board this year to continue providing distance learning for some of the district’s students. Other new positions will include resource teachers, part-time teachers, two psychologists, two social workers, a learning loss coordinator, a parent support and outreach coordinator and more.

“CARES Act (money) lasts for three years, what we have,” Preston said. “This is over a three-year period, these positions will be available to us.”

Glynn County Schools received $3.4 million in 2020 during the first round of CARES Act funding. The second round sent $14.4 million to the local district.

The third round originally allocated $32.2 million for Glynn County Schools, with a caveat that 20 percent must be spent on loss of learning remediation, but district staff later learned that around 65 percent of that money will be distributed and states would be required to apply for the remainder through a grant application process.

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
157
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Glynn County, GA
Government
Glynn County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#Quality Basic Education#Qbe#Glynn County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Brunswick, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

City steps back from stormwater fee hike

It looks like Brunswick’s stormwater utility fees may not go up 25 cents a month, after all. Earlier this month, city commissioners balked at raising the rate after some residents questioned why the rate hike was needed. They wanted to know how the $4.50 a month fee for each household was being spent.