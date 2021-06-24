School board approves fiscal year 2022 budget

The Glynn County Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s fiscal year 2022 budget during a special-called meeting Wednesday.

The district will begin the fiscal year with a $23.4 million general fund balance, and the estimated ending fund balance is $20.7 million.

The budget currently does not adjust the millage rate, but the final decision on whether to change the millage rate will be made after tax digest numbers are sent in July, said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances.

The current budget anticipates a 4 percent increase in the tax digest.

“I feel like that’s going to be stronger when we get the digest,” Preston said.

The budget plans for total estimated revenues of $198.9 million and total estimated expenditures of $198.1 million.

The budget includes a decrease of around $1 million in Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding because of a loss of 483 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

Around 60 new employee positions are budgeted for the upcoming school year. Many of those will be funded through CARES Act money distributed through the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual teachers will come on board this year to continue providing distance learning for some of the district’s students. Other new positions will include resource teachers, part-time teachers, two psychologists, two social workers, a learning loss coordinator, a parent support and outreach coordinator and more.

“CARES Act (money) lasts for three years, what we have,” Preston said. “This is over a three-year period, these positions will be available to us.”

Glynn County Schools received $3.4 million in 2020 during the first round of CARES Act funding. The second round sent $14.4 million to the local district.

The third round originally allocated $32.2 million for Glynn County Schools, with a caveat that 20 percent must be spent on loss of learning remediation, but district staff later learned that around 65 percent of that money will be distributed and states would be required to apply for the remainder through a grant application process.