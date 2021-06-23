Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Letter: On poetry and traffic

New Haven Register
 9 days ago

In the June 16 paper there was an editorial on the opinion page, “Among our state’s treasures are its voices.” There was a comment about one reader’s submission that was labeled as “mocking of poetry.” Karen Memone wrote “Connecticut is the only place I know where you can get caught in a traffic jam after a poetry fest.”

www.nhregister.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Traffic Jam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Mansfield, MASun Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Questions about traffic pattern changes

We would like to express our feelings regarding changes being made to accommodate the needs of traffic originating in the Wrentham area and heading to Route 95 or 495/Mansfield area. A question would be — is this the same reason there are no traffic lights at Wall Street, Central Street, Foxboro Plaza and Walnut Street — that speed is more important than safety?
Isle Of Palms, SCThe Post and Courier

Letters: Beach access traffic havoc needs action

Recent legislation signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that prohibits municipalities from changing parking access on state roads without approval has made clear to all barrier islands, and particularly the Isle of Palms, that island residents are only the custodians of the beaches. Custodian has multiple meanings: One is...
King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: The Trick of Anger

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are youth of color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry here.
Books & LiteratureDaily Independent

Regional Poetry

Did I make their path easier as they went on their way?. Was the day worthwhile, did I give a helping hand?. Can God look down and say, "Well done." I still did the best that I should. I did my best to trust. I did my best since boyhood,
Kennebec County, MEtownline.org

POETRY CORNER: Time

Escalating into the future by an unseen force. no time to sit back, to linger, or loiter. And know what you do is all worthwhile. If you enjoy reading The Town Line and the good news we bring you each week, would you consider a donation to help us continue the work we’re doing?
Otho, IAMessenger

Poetry in motion

OTHO — Birds chirping, a soft breeze and a barking dog. Those were just some of the things Tyler Sullivan felt and heard during a morning run in Otho on Saturday. Sullivan, of North Liberty, is well on his way to reaching his goal of running in all 99 counties in Iowa. He plans to write poems for each county and compile them in a collection of books.
Medicine Bow, WYsaratogasun.com

Poetry and prose

Most people know Karen Heath as the clerk and treasurer for the Town of Medicine Bow, but she is also a writer of seven fiction works and a book of poetry which she recently published in 2021. Her book of poetry is titled "Book of Days". A poem in the...
Boston, MAWBUR

In Their Own Words: Kids Reflect On COVID-19 In Letters, Poetry And Artwork

The frustrations and fears of adults were shared widely in columns and commentaries across many news sites, including our own. It was time to hear more from the kids. And the kids truly delivered; we received dozens of entries over the few short weeks we requested the letters. The power of the work we received prompted us to launch a second call for submissions.
ProtestsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Jan. 6 not deadly

Listening to Pat Cassidy (WBBM) this morning, he referred to the deadly Jan. 6 rioting at our nation's Capitol. According to Wikipedia, "Five people died either shortly before, during or after the event: One was shot by capitol police, one died of a drug overdose, and three succumbed to natural causes." This doesn't sound "deadly" to me but again illustrates the media's reporting bias of the "news".
Nantucket, MAcapeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: Steven Axelrod

Steven Axelrod shares his poem. I've been writing poetry since a four-night amphetamine binge in college. I did a semester's worth of work in less than a week, slept for twenty-eight hours and woke up with six poems in my head. Now I write mystery novels set on Nantucket with a poetry-writing police chief. I let him plagiarize my work. One of my grad school professors is married to a prominent Bay Area poet, and she read my creative thesis. Her response: "It's adorable that the police chief writes bad poetry!" Here's a sample, so you can decide for yourselves. I haven't donated this one to Henry Kennis yet.
AstronomyThe Day

Poetry in a Pandemic: Going to Jupiter

Here, we can’t get any stupider. They like each other there, I hear. I’m weary of our planet’s pattern. I’m not sure that’s the solution. Despite the lack of harmony. Lon Lipman lives in Norwich. Poetry in a Pandemic offers readers a chance to share their poetry written during or...
Greensboro, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

Back Roads Reading summer poetry series

Back Roads Readings will once again present our Summer Poetry Series featuring six distinguished poets. For the first time readings will take place outside in a tent at the Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Sunday, July 11 - Chard deNiord & Sydney Lea. Sunday, July 25 -Victoria Redel &...
Cape Elizabeth, MEBoston Globe

The guiding light of poetry and place

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — I think I know New England pretty well, but I have to admit that it took an Irish poet to point me in the direction of Two Lights lighthouse on this craggy coast south of Portland. Erected in 1874 to replace an earlier rubble tower, the conical white shaft with its bell jar-shaped gray lantern house sits atop a rocky bluff overlooking Casco Bay.
James City County, VADaily Press

Letter to the editor: Reinspect buildings to ensure public safety

I’m sure everyone has taken notice of the condo collapse in Florida, which I think should be a wakeup call for everyone in the USA and Virginia. When the building code is followed as I assume was the case in Florida, things happen to buildings over the years that become a public safety issue: Mother Nature. Existing buildings need to be reinspected over the years to ensure public safety.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Torrington author publishes first book of poetry

— Town resident Patricia Mason-Martin, the author of six nonfiction books, has had her first full-length poetry book published. The 105-page collection, titled “In Venice I Could Sing” contains 46 original poems and is published by Local Gems Press. The publisher, based on Long Island, N.Y., has published poets from more than 10 countries and 30 states.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Musician captures music, nature in debut poetry book

Before getting married and landing in Pasadena, musician Joseph Vranas spent two years in the Pacific Northwest pursuing an advanced music degree. After a year in Oregon focusing on music composition, he felt like he could no longer compose music. “You start to learn how much you don’t know and...
Books & Literatureautismparentingmagazine.com

Poetry Corner: Mirrored Stranger

You tempt me with every touch. Don't miss out on our special offer. We hope you enjoyed this article. In order to support us to create more helpful information like this, please consider purchasing a subscription to Autism Parenting Magazine.
Rochester, MNKIMT

4th Fest returns to Rochester with music, poetry, and fireworks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochester is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day in a big way in 2021. The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department and Rochester Civic Music will present 4th Fest, starting at 4:30 pm in Soldiers Field Park. The schedule...
Entertainmentworcestermag.com

Poetry Town: 'Galleria Mall Rats'

Savoir faire for the '80s. fallen by loving our lives today. Robert Eugene Perry is a poet and author of several books, his most recent collection of poetry, “Surrendering to the Path,” was released by Human Error Publishing in 2020.