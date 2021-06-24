School board votes to move forward with performing arts center project

The Glynn County Board of Education approved in a close vote Wednesday an intergovernmental agreement with College of Coastal Georgia and the University System of Georgia to move forward with construction of a performing arts center in Glynn County.

The school board voted 4-3 to approve the agreement. School board members Eaddy Sams, John Madala and Mike Hulsey voted against approving the agreement. Each cited concerns about the way in which the project and discussions around it have changed since the ESPLOST funding was approved by voters in 2015.

Glynn County voters approved the allocation of $20 million in ESPLOST money for the construction of a performing arts center, to be located on the college’s Brunswick campus.

The college and school district were preparing to begin designs on the facility, titled the Community Center for the Arts, in early 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the project’s progress.

College officials asked in June 2020 for an extension of a deadline set by the school board for an intergovernmental agreement to be sent related to the construction and operation of the center.

“COVID-19 presented many challenges, but that did not overcome our determination to follow through with our commitment to the community to create this facility,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college, in a statement sent Wednesday after the school board’s vote. “The college and school system have worked together to get to this point, and the completion of the center will be a result of that collaborative partnership.”

Over the past several months, school board members have been reviewing and exchanging with the university system and the college draft versions of the agreement.

Most of the conversations among the school board members have been held in closed executive sessions of board meetings.

Before the vote Wednesday, the three board members who voted against approving the final agreement voiced the reasons for their reservations.

“It’s not that I’m against the project,” Madala said. “I’m against the way some of the wording is.”

Sams, who joined the school board in 2019, noted that she was not on the board when the 2015 ESPLOST funding for the center was approved. She did at that time, however, campaign for voters to support the project.

Much has changed in the meantime, she said.

“I personally voted for this,” Sams said. “I talked to a lot of people and encouraged them to vote for it as well. I’m just now having a lot of heartburn about that because what we were voting on, what we felt we were voting on, I don’t feel is what we are going to be getting out of this.”

Sams said she feels the district will not get the full value of its original $20 million commitment.

“I’ll be voting no,” she said. “It’s not because I don’t value the taxpayers and their input … I’m trying to be fiscally responsible with these dollars.”

Hulsey also expressed his concerns that the originally proposed vision for the project has changed.

“The college had originally committed when we first started talking about this to raising a significant amount of money to add to that $20 million for construction, not just for operations but for construction,” he said. “And it’s turned into something that is going to be on a much smaller scale than what we all envisioned, and the last thing we want to have is a building that the college or the board of regents can’t afford to run.”

The approval process of the agreement has been painful, Hulsey said.

“There’s been some trust issues on my side,” he said. “This is taking a long time, and it’s not necessarily been on the board of education in my opinion. Every time we sent an agreement over, it got changed and sent back and it gets something added to it that we didn’t agree to.”

Glynn County Schools Superintendent Scott Spence and School Board Chairman Marcus Edgy both stated their support for the project’s continued progress in a press release sent after the vote.

“We as a board feel this process has been much different than other projects in the past, given the combined efforts between the college and school system,” Edgy said. “Signing the (agreement) brings us one step closer to bringing to our community what they voted on with ESPLOST III.”

Johnston said she appreciates the work of project leaders and their continued advocacy for greater access to the arts in the region.

“Many people over many years have put their hearts and souls into the project, and the momentum has built considerably over the years,” she said.

The next step will be to begin the planning process for construction and establish a timeline for completion, according to the press release.