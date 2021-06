There comes a point for almost every TikTok user when they've heard the song "Into the Thick of It" or some other sound on the app that they're just sick of. We've all been there. And, it turns out, you can essentially block those sounds that you'd rather not hear over and over in your feed. It all boils down to the mysterious TikTok algorithm: When you don't want to hear a specific sound, you can use the algorithm to your advantage.