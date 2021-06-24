Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How Internet Penetration Is Helping Rural India Grow Digitally

By Shishir Jajoo
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. India is progressing along the development path, and its rural population is an essential part of this progress. Rural India is growing at a rate more than three times faster than urban India, which will likely require significant changes in how people access the Internet and the digital ecosystem as a whole.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital India#Government Of India#Entrepreneur India#Entrepreneur Media#Iamai#Trai#Digital Rural India#Indians#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
Related
Public HealthVoice of America

Tech Divide Hampers COVID Inoculation Drive in India's Rural Areas

NEW DELHI - Residents in North India’s rural Kangra district say they have been anxious to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after a second wave of the pandemic created havoc and ravaged villages last month. While tech savvy, digitally aware city dwellers have managed to get shots, millions in rural areas...
Internetwashingtonnewsday.com

Facebook expands affordable, fast internet access in India

In a bid to expand affordable internet access for the public, Facebook India on Tuesday announced new partnerships with internet service providers (ISPs) D-Vois and Netplus. The ISPs will use Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi platform to launch public Wi-Fi hotspots across Bengaluru and several cities in Punjab. “From Dharavi in...
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

See how rural India has been overrun by the pandemic's second wave

Sparse healthcare. Social stigma. Undercounted deaths. The consequences for the country's rural populations will likely play out for years to come. There were no funeral pyres on June 10 at the Tavarekere mass crematorium, roughly 19 miles outside the South Indian city of Bengaluru; for the first time since April, the site had received no bodies. In large cities throughout India, daily COVID-19 cases are decreasing, the supply of medical oxygen is becoming consistent, and a system of triage at hospitals has been established. There is a sense that the COVID-19 pandemic’s deadly second wave has passed.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Global Trends That Will Affect Digital Lending And Payments In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the past decade, data and technology have been the driving forces in the lending and payments industry across the globe. The Indian market has shown a remarkable acceptance of this technology, being heralded as the pioneers of the tech-based lending and seamless payments with the strong UPI backbone. It comes now with a challenge to keep this momentum going by relentlessly improving the overall experience of the end users. According to a report, India will contribute 2.2 per cent to the global market of digital payments by 2023 and the overall value of such transactions is said to reach $12.4 trillion by 2025. As per another study by the Bank of International Settlements, the use of fintech is much higher in countries with a younger population, such as India, South Africa, and Columbia. However, this industry is still far from reaching its potential and faces certain challenges. There is a need for constant regulation and monitoring of fair lending practices. By establishing a robust digital lending structure, India will witness the growth of numerous small-scale enterprises due to hassle-free credits, and consequently, see a boost in building an economy of $5 trillion.
WorldEntrepreneur

Digital Currency And Its Future In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The financial sector has transformed over the years ranging from barter system, cash, digital payments to cryptocurrency. Among many of the technological advancements, one thing that’s always doing the rounds in discussions in the world of fintech is the use of digital currency to make a transaction. In the light of the same, cryptocurrency has been buzzing across the industry and its players who have been raging headlines with regards to the same.
Public HealthSlate

How Missed Calls Became a COVID Lifeline in Parts of Rural India

Baldeo Paswan, 40, died less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19. In his small home village of Muradpur Bangra, in the east Indian state of Bihar, his wife and children were devastated by his sudden death and did not know how to begin the cremation procedure. Paswan belonged to the historically oppressed caste community called “untouchables,” and lingering prejudice, coupled with the fear of the coronavirus, made it difficult for them to find anyone to help move the body to the crematorium grounds several miles away. And the family members themselves, mostly uneducated, struggled to find support. They reached out to a COVID-19 assistance call center run by the local government, but no one answered or called them back.
Agricultureupdatenews360.com

India’s banana exports grows in volume

India’s banana export is expected to continue its growth this year in terms of volume as well as value. A total of 1.91 lakh tonne worth Rs 619 crore has been exported so far, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday. The latest figure shows an increase in...
Indiaeturbonews.com

India wants input on Rural Tourism, Medical Tourism and MICE industry

The India Ministry of Tourism has the main objective of promoting and facilitating tourism both inbound and domestic in India. Augmenting tourism infrastructure, ensuring ease of travel, promoting tourism products and destinations is one of the focus areas. The Ministry of Tourism has recognized 3 particular areas for their immense...
Public Healththepetitionsite.com

Help Families In Rural India Survive COVID-19

Limited testing in rural areas means the virus is spreading fast. Lack of hospital beds and delayed vaccine rollouts are proving deadly. In the remote, rural communities of India, COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire. While India's first wave was predominantly contained to urban centres, this aggressive second wave is attacking communities in rural areas, where two-thirds of the population live. Limited awareness of COVID-safe practices along with a lack of testing and healthcare facilities make rural villages particularly vulnerable to the virus. We desperately need your help to reach these under-served women, men and children.
Public Healthtrust.org

'Lifeline' tech helps poor rural women get through India's COVID-19 crisis

Grassroots groups help poorer women without internet access get the support they need as country’s devastating health crisis exposes digital divide. * Health crisis exposes India's digital inequalities. * Poor women in rural areas often lack internet access. * Entrepreneurs, nonprofits provide smartphones, helplines. By Roli Srivastava and Anuradha Nagaraj.
Jobstechgig.com

MeitY: Digital productivity will help India achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2025

India ranked 48th in digital competitiveness in 2020, according to the Institute of Management Development (IMD)​. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. productivity will lead to an exponential rise in employment opportunities, creating millions of jobs by 2025, and it will align. India. on its path to becoming a $1...
Worldnewagebd.net

Poor internet service an irony of Digital Bangladesh

POOR internet speed, especially mobile internet speed, has come to be ironically characteristic of ‘Digital Bangladesh’. Bangladesh was ranked the fourth worst country in terms of mobile internet speed in May, as Ookla’s latest Speedtest Global Index reveals. Bangladesh came in 134th among 137 countries regarding mobile internet speed, with all its South Asian neighbours, excluding Afghanistan, remaining ahead. Two other countries that performed poorer than Bangladesh are Somalia and Venezuela. The index, based on data that Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, collected in May 2021, shows that mobile phone users in Bangladesh received internet speed of 12.53Mbps whereas users in the United Arab Emirates, the country that topped the index, receive internet speed of up to 194.04Mbps. Among South Asian countries, internet speed in India, Pakistan and Nepal were 15.34Mbps, 19.9Mbps and 19.54Mbps respectively in May. The average download and upload speeds in Bangladesh are about 12Mbps and 7.85mbps, against the global average of 47.20Mbps and 12.67Mbps. The download and upload speeds in Bangladesh were 10.64Mbps and 7.76Mbps respectively in December 2020 suggesting a negligible improvement, even though the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission are reported to have pressed the telecom operators to improve the quality of their services.
Healthindialife.us

64% vaccination in rural India on June 21: VK Paul

New Delhi/Mumbai, June 23 Rural India administered 63.68 per cent of the total vaccinations carried out on Monday (June 21), the first day when the revised vaccination guidelines came into force. Out of the total vaccine doses administered on the day, 56.09 lakh vaccines were given from rural vaccination centres,...
EconomyAdvanced Television

Forecast: India multi-play service revenues to grow

Multi-play service revenues in India are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 per cent between 2020 and 2025, with the growing adoption of multi-play bundles supported by improving fixed infrastructure in the country, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s India Multi-play...
Businessadtechdaily.com

The Trade Desk Launches in India to Unleash the Full Potential of the Open Internet for Digital Marketers

NEW DELHI — Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), today announced that it has launched operations in India, as well as the appointment of Tejinder Gill as the company’s India General Manager. Tejinder will lead the company’s business and growth strategy in India, helping Indian brands and publishers unleash the full potential of the open internet where Indian consumers are increasingly spending their time.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Tok Pa: Govt will ensure internet access available to all

MACHANG, June 26 — The government will ensure that its plan on making internet access available nationwide, especially in the rural areas is achieved, so that all levels of society will be able to enjoy better communication networks, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

5 Successful Mobile Apps by the Governments of India

As part of the Digital India program, the Indian central government developed numerous applications during the last five years to provide services more quickly and with less bureaucratic intervention and improve the performance and interface of current apps. We've compiled a selection of popular government apps that will assist you in obtaining services through your smartphone. Every Indian must install these essential applications. The Government of India has released mobile applications, which we have discussed in this article:
TechnologyLight Reading

Jio, Google bonhomie continues to grow in India

The love affair between Reliance Jio, India's largest service provider, and Internet giant Google continues to grow. Two major announcements at India's largest company, Reliance Industries' Annual General Meeting (AGM) seal the deal. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio and Google had developed the JioPhoneNext, a low-cost smartphone,...
IndiaThe Guardian

Water of death: how arsenic is poisoning rural communities in India

Nine members of Pankaj Rai’s family have died from cancer over the past 20 years. But the 25-year-old farmer from Bihar only found out their deaths were likely a result of arsenic poisoning when his father got sick. In 2017, Pankaj took his father, Ganesh Rai, to the Mahavir Cancer...