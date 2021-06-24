How Internet Penetration Is Helping Rural India Grow Digitally

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the past decade, data and technology have been the driving forces in the lending and payments industry across the globe. The Indian market has shown a remarkable acceptance of this technology, being heralded as the pioneers of the tech-based lending and seamless payments with the strong UPI backbone. It comes now with a challenge to keep this momentum going by relentlessly improving the overall experience of the end users. According to a report, India will contribute 2.2 per cent to the global market of digital payments by 2023 and the overall value of such transactions is said to reach $12.4 trillion by 2025. As per another study by the Bank of International Settlements, the use of fintech is much higher in countries with a younger population, such as India, South Africa, and Columbia. However, this industry is still far from reaching its potential and faces certain challenges. There is a need for constant regulation and monitoring of fair lending practices. By establishing a robust digital lending structure, India will witness the growth of numerous small-scale enterprises due to hassle-free credits, and consequently, see a boost in building an economy of $5 trillion.