How Internet Penetration Is Helping Rural India Grow Digitally

POOR internet speed, especially mobile internet speed, has come to be ironically characteristic of ‘Digital Bangladesh’. Bangladesh was ranked the fourth worst country in terms of mobile internet speed in May, as Ookla’s latest Speedtest Global Index reveals. Bangladesh came in 134th among 137 countries regarding mobile internet speed, with all its South Asian neighbours, excluding Afghanistan, remaining ahead. Two other countries that performed poorer than Bangladesh are Somalia and Venezuela. The index, based on data that Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, collected in May 2021, shows that mobile phone users in Bangladesh received internet speed of 12.53Mbps whereas users in the United Arab Emirates, the country that topped the index, receive internet speed of up to 194.04Mbps. Among South Asian countries, internet speed in India, Pakistan and Nepal were 15.34Mbps, 19.9Mbps and 19.54Mbps respectively in May. The average download and upload speeds in Bangladesh are about 12Mbps and 7.85mbps, against the global average of 47.20Mbps and 12.67Mbps. The download and upload speeds in Bangladesh were 10.64Mbps and 7.76Mbps respectively in December 2020 suggesting a negligible improvement, even though the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission are reported to have pressed the telecom operators to improve the quality of their services.