Mort leaving athletic department, replaced by CMU graduate

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.