Mort leaving athletic department, replaced by CMU graduate
Kris Mort has been a mainstay in the athletic department at Colorado Mesa, first as an athlete, then as a coach and administrator. Nearly 30 years after graduating from then Mesa State College, Mort is leaving her position as co-athletic director at Colorado Mesa, but isn’t leaving the university. She’s putting some of the skills she honed during her 19-year stint as CMU’s softball coach to work, becoming a recruiter for CMU’s admissions department.www.gjsentinel.com