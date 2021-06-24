Cancel
Mort leaving athletic department, replaced by CMU graduate

By PATTI ARNOLD Patti.Arnold@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Cover picture for the articleKris Mort has been a mainstay in the athletic department at Colorado Mesa, first as an athlete, then as a coach and administrator. Nearly 30 years after graduating from then Mesa State College, Mort is leaving her position as co-athletic director at Colorado Mesa, but isn’t leaving the university. She’s putting some of the skills she honed during her 19-year stint as CMU’s softball coach to work, becoming a recruiter for CMU’s admissions department.

