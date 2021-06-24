Super Saturday Returns to Evansville Museum With Cool Cars, Dinosaurs, Yoga and More
It is so exciting, so refreshing, so encouraging to have a bunch of live, in-person events to write about these days. Don't get me wrong, all of the virtual events in 2020 were great for what we had to work with - who knows where our non-profits would be without them - but it felt like I was saying the same thing for each event. I guess I kind of was - it's tough to get super creative when you're limited to an online-only event. This event at the Evansville Museum is not tough to write about at all - there is so much going on, it pretty much writes itself.wkdq.com