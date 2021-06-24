10 Minor Injuries That Will Make You Wince Just Thinking About Them

“We’re low on buttercream!” said Kitty Vacha, rushing through her busy Nebraska bakery. It was the height of wedding season, and her team was hustling to make dozens of dream cakes. Kitty grabbed the order book, bracing herself against a counter. Her head was pounding and her back, knees and feet were on fire. Everything hurts, she thought. And I don’t have time to sit. She closed her eyes and took a deep breath, then another. It was a tiny moment of serenity, yet long enough for a voice in her head to say: It’s not stress or work causing the problem here. Your body can’t carry 329 pounds for much longer or it’ll give out. You have to lose weight. Kitty sighed. She’d been trying to slim down for decades; every diet on the planet had failed her. Now, as searing pain shot up her leg, she wondered: What am I going to do?