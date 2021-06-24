Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

10 Minor Injuries That Will Make You Wince Just Thinking About Them

By Ryan O'Bryan
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minor injuries are an unfortunate part of life, often happening when we least expect it. While most can be fixed with a bandage and a little TLC, the pain they're capable of delivering to your brain can be so initially intense you wonder how something so minor can pack such a punch.

wkdq.com
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Sportstriathlete.com

The 8 Most Common Triathlon Injuries—And What to Do About Them

Triathlon comes with three disciplines, all which have their own set of prevalent injuries—giving you even more opportunities to be sidelined. No athlete is immune; while some injuries are more common in beginners, many occur with overuse to areas of the body that are constantly working in the sport (protect those knees!). There are many reasons you may find yourself injured, but being able to put a name to the pain you are experiencing can help make the injury a little less frustrating and help you recover faster.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Shed Up to 10 Pounds in a Week Using This Much Easier Version of the Keto Diet

“We’re low on buttercream!” said Kitty Vacha, rushing through her busy Nebraska bakery. It was the height of wedding season, and her team was hustling to make dozens of dream cakes. Kitty grabbed the order book, bracing herself against a counter. Her head was pounding and her back, knees and feet were on fire. Everything hurts, she thought. And I don’t have time to sit. She closed her eyes and took a deep breath, then another. It was a tiny moment of serenity, yet long enough for a voice in her head to say: It’s not stress or work causing the problem here. Your body can’t carry 329 pounds for much longer or it’ll give out. You have to lose weight. Kitty sighed. She’d been trying to slim down for decades; every diet on the planet had failed her. Now, as searing pain shot up her leg, she wondered: What am I going to do?