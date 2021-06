In a post from u/xdert on Reddit on Monday, the user says they thought Tesla’s communication surrounding the Model S Plaid has been “extremely dishonest. The post, which was shared on the Tesla Motors subreddit, cited concerns about Tesla’s dishonesty relating to the company’s advertising of the Model S Plaid’s 0 to 60 speeds, the screen tilt, gaming capabilities, and the cancellation of the Plaid+, all of which were not released quite as Tesla claimed they would be.