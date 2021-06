Tiger of the Year Drew McMillin and two-time Lady Tiger of the Year Kaitlyn Ragsdale headline our annual awards issue of Republic Tiger Sports. Inside you’ll find all our annual awards, plus a recap of the baseball team’s trek to the state quarterfinals. And we have a list of the milestones, school records, and all-state acccomplishments from 2020-21! (Click the double-arrows to the right of the magazine to view it full screen.)