Speaking out: Co-opting the bride's celebratory wedding superstition
It is wedding season. I am running out of magnets and weekends for all of the engagement announcements that are showing up in my mailbox. I’m happy for the brides, who get the choice to uphold or break traditions with their ceremony. But even the most modern to-be-wed women I know still keep one superstition alive: a little rhyme for luck. I’m going to co-opt their celebratory superstition for myself. I may be single, but I’d like a little share of good fortune.bismarcktribune.com