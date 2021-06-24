Speaking out: Co-opting the bride's celebratory wedding superstition

Dear Harriette: I’m feeling anxious about mixing friend groups for my upcoming wedding and all of the events leading up to it. My bridesmaids do not know each other, and I’m not sure how they’ll get along. I’m including my fiance’s sister in the festivities, and I want her to feel comfortable, but I haven’t spent that much time with her. What would be the best way for all of us to break the ice? How do I ensure that there won’t be any weird tension or awkwardness leading up to my wedding? — Bridal Party Anxiety.