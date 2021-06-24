Cancel
Perryopolis, PA

PERRYOPOLIS 456 CONSTITUTION ST.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRYOPOLIS 456 CONSTITUTION ST., Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal! This home welcomes you into a cozy living room featuring a stone, gas fireplace extending to the high ceiling, open to the gorgeous kitchen and dining with a large kitchen island and full appliance package! Off the dining area, a beautiful seasonal, sitting room with floor to ceiling windows, offering endless natural light and access to the private and level back yard! The master bedroom hosts a large walk-in closet and a full master bath with a jacuzzi tub for relaxation outlined in tile detail. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both have spacious closets! This home offers main level laundry! A large and open basement with an office and half bath! Off the basement, a sliding glass door leads to a storage space convenient for outdoor equipment needs! The concrete driveway leads to the 2 car, spacious garage. The garage provides entry access to the home. Truly an eye-catching beauty!

4112 W Palm Aire Dr #124B

Come out to Vizcaya for a new experience in gracious condo living. This clean and pristine very spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo with a den and impressive enclosed porch is huge at 2004 sq ft. Nine-foot ceilings and floor to ceiling windows offer terrific views and an abundance of natural light. A 38-foot enclosed porch overlooks the Cypress Golf Course with no other buildings in sight. Two units per floor share a private lobby, white tile flooring throughout the entire apartment, updated kitchen, brand new AC system, 3 terraces including the huge Florida room, office off the guest bedroom and a screened balcony adjacent to the kitchen. Gated entrance with guard on site. Covered parking in your own carport spot. Private clubhouse with fitness center and heated pool. Pet friendly.
728 Oak Hill Court

The options are endless in this beautiful 6 bedroom/5 bath property. Around 4000 sq ft living area in the main house, with around 600 sq ft in the apartment over the detached double garage. All brand new windows installed January 2021. A classic leaded glass front door opens to newly tiled entry way. Formal living room (or office) and formal dining room also have new tile flooring. Kitchen has new cook top, stainless microwave & dishwasher. Also has a double oven, nice double porcelain sink and butcher block kitchen island. A separate pantry with plenty of counter space & storage. Dedicated breakfast room has bay window overlooking patio water fountain. Decorative ceiling beams in most of the downstairs area. Spacious great room with wood burning fireplace & built in shelving that opens to a sun room with brick floor and easy access to patio & garden areas. New tile floors in recreational room with wet bar & full bath. Big laundry room with wall sink & storage cabinets. Large bedroom downstairs with wood floors & full bath. Master bedroom upstairs has wood flooring. The attached bath has extensive vanity, tiled shower & separate tub. Office or dressing area is adjacent to walk in closet. Three other large bedrooms with full bath and linen closet also upstairs. One bedroom closet is cedar lined. All bedrooms have wood flooring. The backyard offers many entertainment areas, including an open brick patio with stepping stones that lead to a large deck with built-in seating. The apartment over the detached garage has separate entrance, with full kitchen & full bath. Two sky lights & a large balcony offer plenty of natural light.
11667 Riverboat Drive

WELCOME TO EASTWOOD HOMES COLFAX PLAN! The wide foyer hosts a formal dining room and study on each side. The OPEN CONCEPT plan offers a large kitchen island, breakfast area, BUTLERS PANTRY AND WALK IN PANTRY. The home boasts lots of windows which offers nice natural light. This particular home has a FIRST FLOOR GUEST SUITE WITH FULL BATH. The second floor offers a LARGE LOFT with FOUR BEDROOMS. The Primary Bedroom is spacious and has TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS this particular home offers a LUXURY SHOWER. Bedrooms 2 and 3 both have walk-in closets. The hall bath has a door between the double vanity and tub area offering more privacy. Bedroom 4 offers a PRIVATE BATH. This home is very functional for the square footage- super layout. Too many details to list! Meadowville Landing is a beautiful community located on the James River with many amenities. Eastwood Homes has been building homes for over 40 years and is known for quality, value and excellent customer service.
4819 48TH Avenue

Get ready to be captivated by this Impeccable almost built from scratch, thoughtfully expanded, and stunningly designed home. Coming into the double front doors there+GGs an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen will mesmerize you with its veining of the natural stone look carried throughout the entire backsplash and peninsula, wrapping around the custom white shaker cabinets, and topped off with beautiful granite countertops. Enjoy the stainless-steel appliances including the gas range complemented with the desired wall-mounted hood. The main level also has a marvelous half bathroom, perfect for visitors. The high ceilings will enchant you in the upper level which is equipped with 2 bedrooms, an upscale, modern full bathroom, and a prime bedroom. Feel the natural serenity within the prime bedroom+GGs spa-like en-suite bathroom furnished with a large walk-in shower, polished free-standing tub, modern floating dual vanity, and oversized mirror. This level has many sought-after details such as upper-level laundry, blue tooth speaker lights and glass shower doors within the bathrooms, and remote-control ceiling fans within each bedroom. Reap the benefits of a finished basement enhanced with oversized windows, an eye-catching wet bar (ideal for entertaining), a beautifully designed full bathroom, and two additional bedrooms. There+GGs more.. the basement walks out to the fully fenced backyard. Everything BRAND NEW and completely permitted! NEW HVAC, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW FRAMING, and ALL county inspections passed! Located blocks from shops and restaurants in the vibrant Hyattsville Arts District, this home is a commuter+GGs dream; minutes from DC, easy access to public transportation, busses, metro, and Marc Train. If you+GGre looking for a MOVE IN READY home with designer touches, schedule your showing to admire this gorgeous home before it+GGs gone!
1701 Summit Avenue , #2

Luxurious smart condo in Scott's Addition! This unit is one of the largest condos of the Summit Lofts and is flooded with natural light. Wood beamed cathedral ceilings and exposed brick walls tie in with the modern style updates. This smart condo features PowerView Automated Hunter Douglas Blackout Roller Shades and Partition Shades, Ecobee SmartThermostat, and a Ultraloq U-Bolt 6-in-1 Deadbolt. The main level has luxury vinyl plank flooring and a high-end kitchen. Upgrades include new stainless KitchenAid dishwasher, whirlpool microwave, Viking Professional gas range, Frigidaire refrigerator, undermount sink, Kohler Semi-Pro faucet, under cabinet lighting, sliding pots and pans rack, and garbage disposal. New modern light fixtures and high CFU ceiling fans throughout. Off the kitchen is a private guest bedroom and a full bathroom with a cast iron tub and tiled shower surround. The loft bedroom has two oversized closets with shelving systems and new Samsung front load laundry machines. The loft ensuite boast a tiled shower and upgraded vanity, countertop, and faucet. A new Hunter Douglas Partition Shade gives the space additional privacy and light filtering. Come see it today!
Chestertown, MDchestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Calvert St. Cottage

This charming house was built in the 1920’s at the height of the “Period ” cottages whose sizes were perfect for urban lots. This block of Calvert St. is located between Spring and Mill Streets in Chestertown’s Historic District and an ideal location for this bibliophile since its rear yard backs up to the Public Library. The property has a unique connection to the Chestertown Spy since it is the former home of the Chestertown Spy’s Publisher and he launched the Spy in the detached shed at the rear of the property.
Victoria, TXPosted by
Victoria Times

Check out these Victoria homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for A Place With Space? Like new construction on 1 acre of land in an unrestricted area of our community?? Yup! Enjoy
Hobart, INPosted by
Hobart Updates

Hobart-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME! TO BE BUILT- YOU HAVE ABILTY TO CUSTOMIZE THIS PLAN! VICTORIA PLACE in SCHEREVILLE- FANTASTIC- 2 STORY-ABSOLUTELY GOURGEOUS-FULL BASEMENT-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!
101 - 383 CUMBERLAND ST

Welcome to The East Market! This rarely offered one-bedroom unit features high ceilings, open concept living/dining space, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the unit with natural light. The kitchen features new countertops (2021), a tiled backsplash, appliances, and a mobile kitchen island. The spacious bedroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows and a large closet. Host your own patio night on your oversized terrace with privacy glass.
530B St. Martins Lane

Anne Arundel's County premier builder, Ameri-Star Homes, presents The Dorchester Model, a Craftsman Style 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bathroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular 7,000 square foot lot in the sought after Severna Park area. This to-be-built home features 3,320 +/- finished square feet of living space. This Dorchester Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, a portico porch, 30 Year Architectural Grade shingles, upgraded Mainstreet Siding, a fully sodded front, side and back yard (to LOD) with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be very proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous two-story family room with propane fireplace with a 2-story stacked-stone surround, formal living room and dining room, a private den/office and a spectacular over-sized kitchen, a large mud room and upper-level laundry. The lower level provides a large, finished basement rec room and full bath. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a luxury bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities and a private water closet. This Dorchester model offers plenty of room for expansion, including an optional 3rd floor private loft and bathroom and 2 additional optional bedrooms in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite counters in the kitchen and primary bath, hardwood floors on entire main level and upper-level halls, oak switchback stairs with painted risers, stainless steel appliances, upgraded 42- inch maple kitchen cabinets including a choice for white, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic bathroom and laundry room floors, cased windows and openings. A community of sought-after schools, sports and outdoor activities, walking trails, parks and boating!!! Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask the sales rep for details. "Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Prices, terms, conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity and will not last long!
420 S Green St

UPDATED HOME! 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in the heart of Wichita. This charming bungalow boasts gray interior walls with white woodwork and beautiful hardwood floors. Fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with designer backsplash and granite countertops. A lovely dining room perfect for entertaining. A large backyard with a new firepit, privacy fence and sod. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, and College Hill park. New Roof. New Kitchen, New Bathrooms. New flooring. New Storms Windows. New Drywall and Paint. New Light fixtures. New Water Heater. New Privacy fence New sod. Update HVAC....the list goes on. This won't last!
1317 N Briarwood St

THIS LOT!!!! There's a whole lot to love about this home, but THEE LOT is uhhhhmazing. This awesome home is located on a park-like half acre lot in desirable Derby, KS. The backyard features a stamped patio, deck, pergola, hot tub and outdoor kitchen that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The interior of the home features a split bedroom floor plan on the main level, formal and informal dining spaces, solid surface counters in the kitchen and baths, main floor laundry and..... that yard view from the owner's suite, the living room and the kitchen eating space. The walk-out basement has a spacious game and family room combination complete with fireplace and built-ins, two additional bedrooms, a third bathroom and plenty of storage space. This rare find is the one you have been waiting to hit the market!
5830 Clarendon St

Beautifully Updated Tri-Level Home in the Heart of Bel Aire! * New... HVAC, HWH, Electrical, Plumbing, Exterior & Interior Paint, Upstairs Windows... too much to List Here! * Hardwood Flooring * Oversized Private Lot * New Granite Countertops * Large Kitchen Island * New Appliance's Remain * Close to Park & Schools * Check out These Room Sizes!! 4th Bedroom Converted to Gorgeous Laundry Room... Could be Bedroom Again * Walk-out View-out Basement * Play Fort Remains! * Brand New Garage Door & Entry Doors * This one is Even Better than a Flip!
4020 Spring Cove Way

Gracious living starts here. This portfolio home is soon to be under construction and is available for sale right now. Features include white kitchen cabinets with contrasting island, quartz counter tops, wall ovens and gas cooktop, tier 3 tile in owner's bath, hardwood flooring throughout main level including owner's suite, built-ins flanking FP, frameless shower door and under cab. lighting. Covered rear deck with private views of wood common space.
5519 Gregory Avenue

Charming spacious single story ranch home nestled close to Whitter Hills in the North Beverly Neighborhood. This home is an entertainer's dream and has lots of updates throughout. The front porch is a relaxing place to sit and listen to the birds sing after a long day on this quiet street. The living room is very spacious and perfect for entertaining with a cozy brick fireplace to warm your family and friends. From the living room you have access to the huge backyard covered patio where you can enjoy lounging with friends and hosting BBQ's. It also boasts a large separate formal dining area for special celebrations. Wood floors were refinished this year and new interior paint. Kitchen is very roomy and is a great gathering place. Kitchen was updated in 2016 with granite counter tops & cabinets have been refreshed this year. There is a large garden window in the kitchen with beautiful views of the neighborhood. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar and a separate casual dining area. Master Suite Bathroom was fully remodeled in 2019 with new shower and a modern barn door was installed this year. New double paned Windows and Electric Stove were installed in 2014. Guest Bathroom was refreshed in 2019 and has a full shower and a separate bathtub. In 2018 four separate high wall mini-spilt Air Conditioning/Heating units were installed throughout the home to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. There is detached 2 car garage with new cabinets that were installed in the garage in 2015. Garage has possibility to be turned into ADU (Must do your own research with city permits). Laundry is located in the garage. In 2018 a Five Ring System security cameras with window security was installed. A new roof was installed in 2019. New Copper water piping has been installed throughout this home in 2015. This home is a "Must See"!
440 Chip O Wood Lane, Winnetka, CA 91306 (MLS # 32105496)

Cute Little one bedroom one bath house centrally located in Big Bear Lake and close to everything. Vintage cabin feel with knotty pine and mountain décor, with wood accents throughout. Quite side street that's close to the lake with easy lake access through marina. 752 square feet well designed maximized space, including large living room, dining area, efficiently laid-out kitchen, and lots of storage. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counters, new sink, new cabinets and new granite breakfast bar between dining area and living room - and smartly added washer and dryer hook-ups. Year round perks: Entertain in spring, summer and fall on the expansive sunny outdoor deck, or relax after a winter day on the slopes in the warm and cozy living room with a high efficiency wood burning stove.
113 Village Main

KAYE FLOORPLAN - Enjoy master bedroom & laundry room on first floor with two additional bedrooms on second floor. Loft area on second floor to allow for additional entertainment area in home. Townhomes are built with brick front and hardi-plank on sides. Home built with 30 year architectural shingles and gutters above entryways. Irrigation system installed on townhomes with landscaping maintained part of the home owners association. Samsung brand appliances with upgraded gas stove gas stove package, side by side fridge, disposal & dishwasher. Ceiling fans installed in great room, loft and master bedroom. Insulated garage door with remotes installed. LED disk lighting package installed in kitchen area. Upgraded white alpine cabinets in entire home. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths as well. Flooring hard surface in all living area on first floor upgraded as well. Tile flooring in master bathroom. Sherwin Williams incredible white is wall color selected. Luna pearl is color of granite countertops. Hardi plank siding will be grey in color with South Hampton brick on front. Home currently under construction with estimated November completion. SAME FLOORPLAN AS OFFICE SHOW MODEL HOME IN COMMUNITY.
10037 Locust Street

Welcome home! A PRIME LOCATION on a quiet tree lined street in sought after Glenn Dale, MD! This well maintained home features over 2300+ sqft. This four bedroom, three full bath home is larger than it looks, with a large lower level with separate entrance, kitchen, bedroom and brand new full bath with new flooring. You will find pride of ownership throughout this home, freshly painted upper level, hardwood floors on the main level (under carpet and in closets), and enormous front bay window in the family room. The large deck with built in seating to relax and enjoy the summer days. The fully serviced heating and water heater units, and newer roof makes this home an EXCEPTIONAL VALUE. Easy access to I-495, Rt. 50, BW Pkwy, and Rt.3/301 is a commuters dream just 10 min. from the DC line. Multiple well maintained parks, Glenn Dale splash park, recreation, shopping, schools, universities, and public transportation, MARC/Amtrak train, and so much more! Open house Sunday 6/27.