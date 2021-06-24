PERRYOPOLIS 456 CONSTITUTION ST.

Charming spacious single story ranch home nestled close to Whitter Hills in the North Beverly Neighborhood. This home is an entertainer's dream and has lots of updates throughout. The front porch is a relaxing place to sit and listen to the birds sing after a long day on this quiet street. The living room is very spacious and perfect for entertaining with a cozy brick fireplace to warm your family and friends. From the living room you have access to the huge backyard covered patio where you can enjoy lounging with friends and hosting BBQ's. It also boasts a large separate formal dining area for special celebrations. Wood floors were refinished this year and new interior paint. Kitchen is very roomy and is a great gathering place. Kitchen was updated in 2016 with granite counter tops & cabinets have been refreshed this year. There is a large garden window in the kitchen with beautiful views of the neighborhood. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar and a separate casual dining area. Master Suite Bathroom was fully remodeled in 2019 with new shower and a modern barn door was installed this year. New double paned Windows and Electric Stove were installed in 2014. Guest Bathroom was refreshed in 2019 and has a full shower and a separate bathtub. In 2018 four separate high wall mini-spilt Air Conditioning/Heating units were installed throughout the home to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. There is detached 2 car garage with new cabinets that were installed in the garage in 2015. Garage has possibility to be turned into ADU (Must do your own research with city permits). Laundry is located in the garage. In 2018 a Five Ring System security cameras with window security was installed. A new roof was installed in 2019. New Copper water piping has been installed throughout this home in 2015. This home is a "Must See"!