Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Columbus Crew falls to Philadelphia Union 1-0

By Jarrod Clay
cwcolumbus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TheColumbus Crew fell to the Philadelphia Union 1-0 Wednesday night in the first of a two-game road trip. The Crew out-shot the Union 8-5 and held 62% percent of the possession, but couldn't find a way past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. Philadelphia's Jamiro Monteiro scored the...

cwcolumbus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Blake
Person
Jamiro Monteiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Union#Wsyx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Lineup Notes | Chicago Fire FC at Columbus Crew

After a three-week break since their last outing, Chicago Fire FC return to action tonight as they take on the Columbus Crew in the last-ever match Historic Crew Stadium. In front of what will likely be a full capacity crowd for the occasion, the Fire will look to play spoiler and pick up their first road win of the 2021 campaign against the reigning MLS Cup champions. The Crew enter the match sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 2-0-1 record at home.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew: End of an Era

Despite a lot of unsubstantiated hope going into this game, the Chicago Fire have once again lost on the road. This time, that loss was 2-0 against the Columbus Crew in the final match at Crew Stadium. Long after the years of Fire dominance in this matchup, the Crew show-off exactly how much the times have changed since then. Here’s what happened:
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Talking Columbus Crew with Massive Report

The Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew haven’t seen each other since the season opener back in April. How has Columbus changed their game since then, and what will the Union see on the second game out of the international break?. I wouldn’t say much has changed since the first meeting....
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Know Your Enemy | Union host defending champions Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union are back at Subaru Park on Wednesday night for Pride Night presented by Subaru as they host defending MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew SC. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Match coverage on PhiladelphiaUnion.com will begin at 7 p.m. with a special pregame show hosted by Dave Leno alongside former Union players Sheanon Williams and Sebastien Le Toux. Fans can then tune in to PHL17 at 7:30 p.m. for the match as well as on FOX The Gambler.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Box Score | Philadelphia Union 1, Columbus Crew 0

Chester, PA. (June 23, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union returned to full capacity at home at Subaru Par to play Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. The last time the two teams played, the Union were able to grab a point on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions in a 0-0 draw. This time, The Boys in Blue collected all three points after a 1-0 win to keep their third-place spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. The Union struck got on the board when midfielder Jamiro Monteiro slotted a goal past the Columbus goalkeeper in the 24th minute. The goal was Monteiro’s second of the season and ended the Union’s four-game goalless streak against the Crew. Determined to hold onto the lead in the second half, the Union remained organized while creating a few chances. Andre Blake would prove to be the difference after a crucial save that gave him the 500th save of his MLS career. With the win, the Union extended their unbeaten run to seven games.
Philadelphia, PAphillysoccerpage.net

Match report: Philadelphia Union II 1-2 Ocean City Nor’easters

Late Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia Union II hosted the Ocean City Nor’easters in an ad hoc unofficial “friendly” at the Power Training Complex in Chester, and lost 2-1. The underlying pattern of the match fluctuated between the two sides. Ocean City pressured Union II for the first 10 to 15 minutes. Their athleticism, aggression, and speed set the boys in blue on their heels at the beginning.
MLBESPN

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

A-struck out for Kershaw in the 6th. b-flied out for Beaty in the 8th. c-flied out for McKinstry in the 8th. d-singled for Alvarado in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Price in the 9th. LOB--Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B--Williams 2 (3), Realmuto (9), Bohm (8). HR--Hoskins (13), off...
MLSlatinamericanews.net

Chicago faces Columbus in Crew's stadium sendoff

The rivalry between the Columbus Crew and the Chicago Fire will be the secondary story when the teams close Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday. It will be the final game at Major League Soccer's first soccer-specific stadium before the Crew debuts the $314 million, 20,371-seat Lower.com Field on July 3 vs. the New England Revolution.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

A crowd of 16k urges Union to 1-0 win defending MLS Cup champs

It had been 612 days since the last time Subaru Park held a big crowd for a Philadelphia Union contest. For nearly two years much of the Union faithful had to support their club from their couches. As the Union went on to have their best season in club history, capturing the Supporters’ Shield as the top point earners in the regular season, the fans were not there for it in large numbers.
MLSDelaware County Daily Times

Union's Curtin gets a coveted 1-0 win as present on his birthday

CHESTER — If there’s one thing Jim Curtin is occasionally guilty of romanticizing, it’s 1-0 soccer. However dour it can be for the neutrals, the defender turned MLS coach (of the year) will never turn down a good one-nil. He’ll rarely dispute what those results have to say about his team, what the steeliness to prevail in a one-play game can mean long-term.
State College, PAVindy.com

Scrappers fall to State College, 1-0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Griffin Miller and three State College relief pitchers combined to shut out the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday night, as the Spikes won 1-0. Miller allowed two hits in five innings, and the bullpen allowed just one hit over the final four innings. The Scrappers wasted...
MLScolumbuscrew.com

PREVIEW | Columbus set for road clash at Philadelphia

After a 0-0 draw at Historic Crew Stadium to open the 2021 regular season, Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union meet again, this time on the road as the Crew looks to extend its three-match win streak on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio, 97.1 FM The Fan).
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Pressing Points | Union Ready For Columbus Crew’s First Visit in Over Two Years

The Philadelphia Union are just about halfway through Major League Soccer’s extended international break. Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke to the media 10 days before the team gets back into action on Sunday, June 20th at Atlanta United. Here are our Founders Brewing Co. Pressing Points. MLS Cup Champs Finally...