Sod Poodles fall to Hooks on the road 13-2, Generals late inning rally takes down Sod Squad 10-4
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Squad and Sod Poodles fell short Wednesday night. The Sod Squad hosted the Victoria Generals at HODGETOWN, and a late inning rally put the Generals over the Sod Squad 10-4. The Sod Poodles traveled down to Corpus Christi for game two against the Hooks, and Amarillo struggled at bat falling to the Hooks 13-2. The loss dropped the Sod Poodles to 20-24 on the season and even the series in south Texas at a game apiece.www.newschannel10.com