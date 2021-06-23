Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Target Systolic BP to Less Than 120 mm Hg in Kidney Patients Not on Dialysis: Guidelines

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Updated advice on managing blood pressure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) not receiving dialysis recommends targeting systolic BP to less than 120 mm Hg measured by a standardized technique in the office. This target was adopted based on the demonstrated "benefits of intensive...

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Kidney Disease#Dialysis#Guideline#Reuters Health#Ckd#Bp#Acei#Arb#Kdigo#Https Bit Ly 3qhkt56
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The risk of major bleeding event in patients with chronic kidney disease on pentoxifylline treatment

Patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD) are often treated with antiplatelets due to aberrant haemostasis. This study aimed to evaluate the bleeding risk with CKD patients undergoing pentoxifylline (PTX) treatment with/without aspirin. In this retrospective study, we used Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database to identify PTX treated CKD patients. Patients undergoing PTX treatment after CKD diagnosis were PTX group. A 1:4 age, sex and aspirin used condition matched CKD patients non-using PTX were identified as controls. The outcome was major bleeding event (MBE: intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and gastrointestinal tract bleeding) during 2-year follow-up period. Risk factors were estimated using Cox regression for overall and stratified analysis. The PTX group had higher MBE risk than controls (hazard ratio (HR) 1.19; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94–1.50). In stratified analysis, hyperlipidaemia was a significant risk factor (HR: 1.42; 95% CI 1.01–2.01) of MBE. A daily PTX dose larger than 800 mg, females, non-regular aspirin usage, and ischaemic stroke were risk factors for MBE in PTX group. When prescribing PTX in CKD patients, bleeding should be closely monitored, especially in those with daily dose more than 800 mg, aspirin users, and with a history of ischaemic stroke.
Diseases & Treatmentsbee-news.com

What is treatment for a fatty liver?

I am a 77-year-old woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

BRAFB helping patients at the UVA Kidney Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is providing nutritious groceries to patients at the University of Virginia Kidney Center. Patients suffering from food insecurity can receive 15 pounds of food per week to get through rigorous dialysis treatments. “It’s really there on-site for patients who need...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Four in 10 Diabetes Patients Have Kidney Disease

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. More than one-quarter are classified as rapid decliners, which was more common with type 2 diabetes. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than four in 10 patients with diabetes have diabetic kidney disease (DKD), according to a study published online June 14 in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

KDIGO Updates Guidelines for BP Management in CKD Patients

Focus on Strict Standardized BP Measurements and SBP target of ˂120 mmHg. The 2021 update of the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) clinical practice guidelines included recommendations that reflect recent findings on the risks and benefits of BP-lowering treatment in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not receiving dialysis or who have not had a kidney transplant.
Cancertctmd.com

Less Cancer Among HF Patients Taking Statins, Registry Shows

Patients with heart failure (HF) on statin therapy have a lower risk of developing cancer as well as a lower risk of cancer-related mortality when compared with those not taking statins, according to a new study. That benefit was tied to the duration of statin treatment, with the reductions evident only in those treated with statins for 4 years or more.
HealthMedscape News

Controlling Pain in Dialysis Care

Chronic pain and analgesic medication use are common among patients who receive ongoing dialysis.[1–3] According to recommendations in the World Health Organization pain ladder, opioids are generally avoided until nonopioid medications are proven ineffective.[4] Regularly scheduled acetaminophen is used, however, many patients report little benefit. In the dialysis population, many physicians recommend ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), reassured that once a person's kidneys fail the risk of nephrotoxicity is far less relevant.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fenofibrate Delays the Need for Dialysis and Reduces Cardiovascular Risk Among Patients With Advanced CKD

Chieh-Li Yen; Pei-Chun Fan; Ming-Shyan Lin; Cheng-Chia Lee; Kun-Hua Tu; Chao-Yu Chen; Ching-Chung Hsiao; Hsiang-Hao Hsu; Ya-Chung Tian; Chih-Hsiang Chang. Context: Fenofibrate provides limited cardiovascular (CV) benefits in the general population; however, little is known about its benefit among advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Objective: This study compared outcomes...
ScienceEurekAlert

Proteins could offer risk markers and therapy targets in diabetic kidney disease

A 7- to 15-year longitudinal study of 358 diabetics has linked 3 proteins in blood with a slower progression of diabetic kidney disease and progressive kidney failure. The results from Zaipul Md Dom and colleagues suggest that the proteins could help researchers identify diabetics most at risk of kidney damage, potentially enabling earlier interventions and treatment. Despite advancements in blood sugar control and kidney therapies, patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes still face a high risk of diabetic kidney disease. This condition can eventually progress to end-stage kidney disease, but some patients show slower kidney decline than others. In recent years, scientists have focused on understanding why some individuals progress at slower rates and whether they might harbor proteins that protect the kidneys from the effects of diabetes. As part of the Joslin Kidney study, Md Dom et al. followed two groups of patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and varying degrees of diabetic kidney disease (358 total) for between 7 to 15 years. While analyzing more than 1,000 proteins in the patients' plasma, the researchers discovered that patients who progressed slowly had higher amounts of the proteins ANGPT1, TNFSF12, and FGF20. The team confirmed this protective link in an independent group of 294 type 1 diabetics; they also found that FGF20 was elevated in healthy, non-diabetic parents of type 1 diabetics who remained free of kidney complications. If validated in larger studies, this finding "could have a profound implication in future research on determinants of progressive renal decline in [type 1 diabetes]," the authors say. However, they caution that more studies are necessary to confirm a causal link between the 3 proteins and protection from diabetic kidney disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Achieving Blood Pressure Targets in Patients with CKD

Patients at risk for progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) need to adhere to a low sodium diet and strict blood pressure control. Minority patients often lack complete information on maintaining a diet low in sodium and access to healthy food. Anitha Philip, APRN, FNP-C, of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois, and colleagues conducted a study to examine the effect of an educational intervention to increase patient knowledge of a low sodium diet and achieve target blood pressure control, defined as <140/90 mmHg, in a cohort of patients with CKD. The intervention was called Eat Well and Protect Your Kidneys.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Slips On Mixed DM199 Data In Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) has announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD). The trial is designed to evaluate the effect of DM199 across three cohorts, including African Americans (AA), non-diabetic and hypertensive (Cohort 1, n=12), IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) (Cohort 2, n=16), and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) (Cohort 3, n=28).
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Less Than 1 Percent of COVID-19 Patients Experience Reinfection

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. Symptoms of severe disease less frequent with reinfection, although death can occur. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Reinfection following COVID-19 is possible, but rare, according to a study recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Adnan I. Qureshi, M.D., from the University of Missouri...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Efpeglenatide Cuts Risk of CV Events and Kidney Disease in High-Risk T2D Patients, Regardless of SGLT2 Status

Sanofi gave up rights to develop the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist last year after a change in strategy. Efpeglenatide, a long-acting exendin-4–based glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), offered significant benefits in cardiovascular (CV) and renal outcomes for some of the highest-risk patients ever studied, in findings presented Monday during the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.
Monongahela, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

‘Pillow pals’ sought to aid dialysis patients

Dialysis is no fun, but it should be comfortable. For more than a decade, Amy Michalic has depended on weekly dialysis treatments to keep her alive. A Monongahela resident, Michalic was born with kidney disease, but wasn’t diagnosed until 2009 when she was having surgery to remove cysts. Before the second procedure, doctors discovered one of her kidneys had shrunk to the size of a raisin and the other was hyperextended.
Public HealthMedscape News

Diabetes Could Be Main Factor Behind Accelerated Progression of COVID-19

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Diabetes appears to be the primary factor for accelerated progression of COVID-19, according to a study of Japanese patients. "Among Japanese patients, dysglycemia may constitute the largest risk factor in the evolution of COVID-19 patients to the severe state," said lead researcher Dr. Shizuka Kaneko with the Takatsuki Red Cross Hospital in Osaka in a presentation of the study at the virtual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy