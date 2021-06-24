QR code creates new way for coaches to find talent through Interactive Recruiting Jersey
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College recruiting can be challenging for high school athletes. Finding ways to gain college’s attention from sending emails to handing flyers, but now technology allows coaches to walk right up to a player and get the information through a QR code called an Interactive Recruiting Jersey. Off-Speed Athletics owner Anthony Bethel partnered with QR Recruiter to revolutionize the recruiting process.www.newschannel10.com