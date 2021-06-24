Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

QR code creates new way for coaches to find talent through Interactive Recruiting Jersey

By Larissa Liska
KFDA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College recruiting can be challenging for high school athletes. Finding ways to gain college’s attention from sending emails to handing flyers, but now technology allows coaches to walk right up to a player and get the information through a QR code called an Interactive Recruiting Jersey. Off-Speed Athletics owner Anthony Bethel partnered with QR Recruiter to revolutionize the recruiting process.

www.newschannel10.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Recruiting#Jerseys#Qr Codes#Kfda#Qr#Off Speed Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.