Three strategies to battle your biggest debts

Investing is a key component of any plan to build wealth. And when shaping that plan, it’s important to consider two things: what to invest in and where to keep that money. A mutual fund, for example, is a popular choice for what to invest in; it’s a basket of securities in one place. Where to keep that money is another question: It’s possible to own one or more mutual funds inside a Roth individual retirement account. Whether you invest in a Roth IRA or mutual fund, both can help with achieving your wealth-generation goals. But it’s important to understand how they differ and the risks and rewards associated with each.