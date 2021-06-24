I'm LOYAL babe! Love Island's biggest ever bust-ups

Finally, after months of anticipation, Love Island is set to return to our screens, serving up a platter of fresh-faced singletons armed with flirty one-liners and fluorescent swimwear. The hit ITV2 dating show will return on Monday 28 June after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, opening its villa doors to 11 new contestants ready for a summer of love, sun, and drama.Laura Whitmore will return to present the show for a second series, while comedian Iain Stirling will provide the show’s voiceover. This year’s eclectic lineup includes a civil servant, a PE teacher and a luxury events...