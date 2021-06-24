Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

I'm LOYAL babe! Love Island's biggest ever bust-ups

By Bang Showbiz
Monroe County Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Love Island’ is just days away from returning to our TV screens with 12 new singletons. But we know all is fair in love and war, so it’s no surprise that the Islanders have found themselves in some sticky situations.

www.advocateanddemocrat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Babe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Faye Winter?

We all have our favourite Love Islanders from series past. Who's yours? Ovie? Maura? Amber? Siannise? Whoever it is, prepare to reconsider your personal rankings, as ITV has confirmed the next line-up for the new series of Love Island. Will your current kings and queens of romantic reality TV be dethroned by these new additions? There's only one way to find out. But new entrant Faye Winter will surely be hoping to win over the hearts of those at home while they seek love in the villa.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Love Island's Maura Higgins lands presenting role on new TV show

Love Island star Maura Higgins has been lined up to present Ireland's equivalent of makeup-based reality show Glow Up. Premiering in the UK on BBC Three back in March 2019, the outing sees aspiring make-up artists take on a series of weekly challenges and battle it out to bag the crown and win a contract assisting some of the industry's biggest names.
TV Showsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Love Island 2021 contestants: Who is rumoured to enter the villa?

Love Island is finally coming back on our screens - get ready for romance with a dose of being pied off. Finally, an excuse to stay indoors again on the weeknights. (Is anyone else tired out with all the social engagements?) And a new series means there's an exciting new...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: From ‘grafting’ to ‘bev’, key list of words from the ITV2 dating show

Finally, after months of anticipation, Love Island is set to return to our screens, serving up a platter of fresh-faced singletons armed with flirty one-liners and fluorescent swimwear. The hit ITV2 dating show will return on Monday 28 June after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, opening its villa doors to 11 new contestants ready for a summer of love, sun, and drama.Laura Whitmore will return to present the show for a second series, while comedian Iain Stirling will provide the show’s voiceover. This year’s eclectic lineup includes a civil servant, a PE teacher and a luxury events...
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

Where will Love Island 2021 be filmed? Villa filming location in Mallorca for the new series on ITV2

The new trailer for Love Island 2021 has officially dropped and fans of the reality show can’t wait for the seventh season to kick off. Although the rumour mill has been working overtime with predictions on the filming location, contestants and an official start date, ITV is keeping viewers on their toes when it comes to official confirmation on these subjects and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: When does series 6 start? Everything you need to know about it

After a year away, Love Island is finally returning to our screens this summer.Last airing its one (and only) winter series in January 2020, the ITV2 dating show was pulled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.However, after months of speculation, ITV has finally confirmed that the series will be back on TV later this month, with a new bunch of singles attempting to find love in the infamous Love Island villa.Here’s everything we know about Love Island season six so far...When is Love Island back?During Wednesday’s episode (16 June) of This Morning, it was finally announced that Love...
TV Seriesohmymag.co.uk

This year’s Love Islanders have landed in Majorca

Bosses are finalising who goes into the villa on the launch show right now. The cast are already in Spain, quarantining ahead of the first episode. Everyone's really excited—it's going to be the best series yet as they have some really interesting islanders lined up for the villa. Who is...
TV Seriesohmymag.co.uk

Here’s the full Love Island 2021 line up

Love Island 2021 will start next Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2—and the starting line up of Islanders has finally been announced. The eleven Islanders who will enter the villa in the first episode have been officially revealed but there will be plenty more bombshells to come—previous series have featured up to 38 Islanders each!
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Love Island UK returns, promises that its new cast of conventionally attractive people is its most "diverse" yet

Love Island announced their newest group of Islanders in pursuit of love for their upcoming seventh season, and as you probably guessed it’s a “well-rounded” group of ripped, excessively groomed, and effortlessly cheeky people. This year’s lineup includes self-described “social butterfly” Liberty Poole, VIP events host Aaron Francis, beauty pageant...
TV & VideosGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Hugo Hammond?

Imagine turning on the TV, and seeing your teacher walk into the Love Island villa? How surreal would that be? Well, that's going to the case for the children who have Hugo Hammond as their teacher. Hugo is also a professional cricket player, and has played for England's Physical Disability team. Here's what else you need to know about the teacher and future Love Islander...