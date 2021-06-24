Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Hamilton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CLAY AND SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 157 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow caused by thunderstorms off to the east-northeast, along a line extending from near Hampton to near Giltner. Movement was south at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this outflow. Locations in the path of this outflow include Clay Center, Harvard, Fairfield, Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 321 and 340.