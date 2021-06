42% off an hour’s feasting at the Green Lanes restaurant and cocktail bar. As many wings as you can eat, plus as much beer as you want, too. How many wings do you think you could eat? It’s an important question and one that can rarely be answered. But! Here’s your chance to find out. And yeah, sure, Bun & Bar is known for its awesome burgers but they also do a mean wing (BBQ, Texas, blue cheese and Bloody Mary), and they want to keep them coming, just for you. But it’s not just those wings. You’ll also get unlimited draught beer (lager or pale ale). Easy now.