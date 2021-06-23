Pioneer DJ celebrates Record Store Day by challenging artists to unearth hidden gems
Pioneer DJ in collaboration with Lauwd, have today released the first DJ mix and video in a series marking Record Store Day, which took place on June 12, 2021, with a second event scheduled for July 17, 2021. The Hidden Gems series celebrates the vital role that record stores play in helping to inspire DJs and their audiences, and will take us on a journey across Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Barcelona as 4 artists go crate digging in their favorite spots. On a special hunt for music, each artist was challenged to create a unique RSD mix using records they purchased for under £5/€5 and uploading to the Pioneer DJ Mixcloud.www.decodedmagazine.com