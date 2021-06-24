Turkey Unveils Tokyo 2020 Olympic And Paralympic Athletic Wear, Designed By Bünyamin Aydın

Turkey’s Ministry for Youth and Sports commissions Nike and Les Benjamins creative director to design team Turkey’s sportswear for Tokyo 2020. Sports and fashion go to hand in hand, right? Well, athletes from many nations are gearing up to head to Tokyo 2020 next month and Turkey is ready to send off their Olympic and Paralympic athletes to the large Japanese metropolis in style. Bünyamin Aydın, creative director and founder of famed Turkish brand Les Benjamins, designed unique logo patterns and a special monogram for the official sportswear for his country’s athletes for Tokyo and he couldn’t be happier, or more patriotic.